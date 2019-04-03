WrestleMania is almost upon the WWE Universe and for the second year running, John Cena is not advertised for any match at the 'showcase of the immortals'. But it is certain that the 16-time World Champion will appear at the pay-per-view which will be held at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7.

Cena was last seen on WWE television in January ahead of the Royal Rumble and was slated to be a part of the 30-man battle royal. But an injury forced him to miss the pay-per-view and he hasn't been seen in action since.

The wrestler has been busy with his Hollywood commitments in Canada but has already reached New York as WrestleMania weekend approaches. "I think we're gonna go into that WrestleMania with no idea about John Cena," said veteran journalist Dave Meltzer. "Cena's in New York already — he's on the show. He's gonna do a match or something."

Meltzer went on to say that Cena may be involved in attacking Elias when performs his musical gig. He also spoke about how he does not fancy Baron Corbin facing Kurt Angle in the Olympic gold medallist's retirement match. "One thing that I do know is that there's definitely a plan for something involving Elias — someone's shutting Elias up. So that could be anyone a number of people. Many have been speculated and you could speculate as well. It could be Cena, but it's like God — I guess that's okay... I just... I don't know when we're getting Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle which is by the way is even worse now than before after tonight [April 1 episode of Monday night Raw]," said Meltzer.

Meltzer also addressed the rumours of a possible Cena versus Angle match given the history of both the wrestlers. "There's been a lot of speculation he will replace Corbin against Angle, spurred on by the chants for Cena at TVs. Cena was figured into something different, but at this point with almost no time left, his name hasn't even been mentioned. There is the book-end idea of Cena having had his first WWE television match with Angle and Angle having his last match with Cena, but as of 3/25 that was not the plan."

The WWE Universe certainly wants Cena to appear at WrestleMania and take on Angle given the history of both men. Cena's first televised match for the company was in 2002 when he responded to an open challenge of Angle with "ruthless aggression". Cena has since gone on to become one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time and has successfully transitioned into Hollywood. Thus it would be a fitting end to Angle's career if his last match comes against Cena in what will be symbolic of the concept referred to as the circle of life.

But there could be another direction Cena heads on April 7 and it involves an upcoming talent Lars Sullivan. "The Cena match is being kept secret," Meltzer said, as quoted on Wrestling Inc. "I mean even people who know everything don't know that one. I mean people internal, internal do know, but I don't know who it is."

"I don't think they're gonna do a match with Lars, but I wouldn't be surprised if John Cena beats somebody and Lars shows up and destroys him," Meltzer said. "I mean, it's possible. It may be a little early for Lars, but just the way Triple H talked when he was asked about Lars and other things I've heard."