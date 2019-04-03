For Mumbai Indians, this is familiar territory -- 3 games, 1 win and 2 losses. They will now face Chennai Super Kings, a side which finds a way to win games. The yellow brigade has started with a bang, notching up 3 wins in 3 games and there is little doubt they will be overwhelming favourites when the action begins at Wankhede Stadium.

However, for Mumbai, the form of Rohit Sharma is something to look forward to. The skipper has looked good in the three innings so far without a big score. However, his record against Chennai Super Kings is quite good and this bodes well for his side.

In 23 matches, Rohit Sharma has scored 606 runs against CSK and occupies the second rung of the ladder behind Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who tops the list with 738 runs in as many games. He has also slammed 6 fifties against CSK and at the Wankhede, he has scored three which is great for Mumbai.

Raina, Bravo on the cusp of records

Suresh Raina is a player who has become synonymous with the Indian Premier League. After being the first batsman to breach the 5000-run mark in IPL, Raina now needs only 1 catch to become the first cricketer to complete 100 catches in the IPL.

We now take a look at MS Dhoni, the leader of CSK, who was at his vintage best in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni has looked in good nick so far but needs to be wary about the Jasprit Bumrah threat. The pacer has bowled 35 deliveries to Dhoni in the past and the CSK skipper has managed to score just 38 runs off him. Also, Bumrah has dismissed Dhoni thrice in the IPL.

For CSK, Mumbai Indians has always been a slightly precarious opposition. Their win rate against Mumbai is 45.83%. For CSK, this is not regular as their win percentage against all the other sides is above 50.

Lasith Malinga's form is a cause of worry for Mumbai. The Sri Lankan has looked sharp in pockets but has not been able to pick up any wickets so far with figures of 24/0 in 3 overs and then 47/0 in 4 overs in the two matches so far. He needs to step up in this big game against Chennai Super Kings.

Dwayne Bravo enjoys bowling at the Wankhede Stadium and numbers prove his worth. Against MI Bravo has picked 27 wickets which is the most by a bowler in IPL and now needs just a solitary wicket to pick up 100 wickets for CSK, thus scripting history.

"Obviously, I think in T20 you always want from your top-3 batsmen, at least one of them batting through the middle overs. The beauty of our batting order is that we don't have to rely on one batsman," Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock said before the match.

