Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were the two main architects of India's World Cup final victory against Sri Lanka in 2011. But there has been an undercurrent of tension between the two since although both, especially Gambhir, dismissed any claim stating the same. Now, Gambhir has come up with another statement that has left Dhoni fans upset.

Following Sanju Samson's fantastic century against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Friday, March 29, Gambhir was all praise for the Rajasthan Royals player and called him the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the country at the moment.

"I normally don't like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup," Gambhir said in a tweet.

This did not please the fans of Dhoni and also Rishabh Pant who called out Gambhir. These fans said that the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain has always been jealous of MSD.

A Twitter user called Bhai saab replied to this tweet saying, "This is Your jealously with Dhoni speaking" to which another person backed Gambhir up by tweeting, "Matlab kuch bhi. Nobody except thala fans think Msd is the best wicket keeper batman we have "CURRENTLY". But another Dhoni fan was quick to point out Dhoni's scores this year. "Abe gadhe this year msd scores are 51 55* 87* 48* 1 59* 0 26 Total 327 runs in 9 innings at 81 avg n won a MOS in Aus.And in t20s this year Msd is leading run scorer for Ind with 130 runs in 5 innings at 43 Avg .At 37 age Dhoni is batting better than so called his replacements," tweeted Adithya.

Here are the other reactions to Gambhir's comments.

PRESIDENT OF THE WORD. - Did you ever heard of MS DHONI. The best wicketkeeper batman of all time. Charlie - We all know that you are always against Dhoni. Anyhow BCCI won't consider your thoughts and comments. Thank you for your time. Surapusantharam - King of Jealousy. Idiot don't you have common sense ? MSD is the world's best keeper even you know this but your intention is to insult MSD . Yaaaaaak Thu . A man living on Earth - This shows he is clearly jealous of Dhoni(his interviews) and Rishabh Pant (commentary, happenings in DDCA and Delhi Daredevils)

You lost my respect Gambhir.

Samson is a one match player Pinkesh sen - Rishab Pant want to know your location

Meanwhile, a user named Abhishek made a valid point in his tweet saying, "Putting him above MS, Rishabh and DK. If you had made this statement before yesterday's match, I would have still considered. But after one knock? Team is built over course of 4 years, not with one IPL game. Good that you are in politics, and not playing anymore."

Gambhir is one of the more successful captains in IPL history as he guided KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014. The former cricketer has now retired from all forms of cricket and is trying his hand in politics.