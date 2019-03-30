After Yuvraj Singh went after Yuzvendra Chahal in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the leggie conceded in the post-match press conference that he felt like Stuart Broad when the left-hander had smoked him for three sixes.

Well, this comment, made in jest, did bring back memories of a vintage Yuvraj slobbering England pacer Stuart Broad for 6 sixes back in the 2007 World T20. Now, the England fast bowler has come up with his own riposte to this Chahal comment. Taking to Instagram, Broad wrote, "Hope he feels like me in 10 years time with 437 Test wickets."

For Stuart Broad, the career has only grown ever since the mauling he received at the hands of Yuvraj back in 2007. He is now an established Test bowler for England and forms perhaps the most potent new-ball opening combination with James Anderson. With the Ashes slated to be held in England this year, the form of Stuart Broad will be closely monitored if England are to get back the Ashes.

"After Yuvraj hit me for three sixes, I felt like Stuard Broad. He is a legendary batsman and I knew I had to back myself. It was a smaller ground and to be hit for boundaries is fine. I knew I had to come up with my best deliveries and so I was bowling the wide googlies," Chahal said after the match against Mumbai Indians.

Yuvraj takes Chahal for 6,6,6

This particular incident happened in the 14th over of the match, when Yuvraj took guard against Chahal. The first six was slammed over deep mid-wicket, he then launched a full ball back down the ground before going back deep in his crease to slam a length ball over long on. However, he looked to be in the groove and decided to biff another one over long off, but could not get the timing right and was caught by Mohammed Siraj in front of the boundary cushion.

"Probably this is the best I have ever prepared for the IPL. The last two, three months I have been in Mumbai practising and played the DY Patil tournament which is a very important tournament for us guys playing the IPL. And doing some extra work on the body, fitness, batting," Yuvraj told Star Sports before the start of the match.