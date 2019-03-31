Rishabh Pant's verbal prowess behind the stumps has become extremely popular since India's tour of Australia. Known to be a bit of a loose cannon, the young wicketkeeper has courted major controversy for his comments during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla on March 30.

The incident in question happened when KKR was batting and had just lost their first wicket for the score of 16. Robbie Uthappa had come out to replace Nikhil Naik who was dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane and 3.4 overs had been bowled. As Uthappa was taking guard, Pant said from behind the stumps, "Yeh toh waise bhi chauka hai". He meant to say that the next ball will anyway be a four. As it turned out, the fifth ball of the fourth over went to the boundary through cover.

@DineshKarthik Today's match was fixed how Rishabh pant already knews that next ball going to be four on 3.5 it means match was fixed pic.twitter.com/TVZZ5hVywg — Telesh lalwani (@TeleshLalwani) March 30, 2019

The truth of the prediction made by Pant prompted fans on social media to allege a fixing angle. Here are some of the tweets.

Darpan Bhagabaty - Is IPL 2019 fixed? Why Rishabh pant was sure that the next delivery would go for four? MH - Fixing is directly proportional to Indian Premier League. Saw a live scene where Rishabh Pant was heard saying 'Yeh to wese bhi chauka hai' before Sandip Lamichane bowled to Robin Uthappa. Guess what, the ball went on to the boundary. Lol. UNDERDOG - rishabh pant did spot fixing and also match was fixed..If pant wanted he can hit in moment delhi stop himself to hit..Even shaw were there Talesh lalwani - Match is fixed How Rishabh Pant already knew before balling that it was four Match Fix kiya h tabhi KKR DC se kese haar skti hai Ashish Vyas - IPL, BCCI, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Delhi Police, BJP just before 3.5 rishabh pant caught on stump mic saying "Ye to waise bhi chokka hai" and the next ball goes for four.Clearly match fixing. commentators totally ignored this thing shubham verma - What Rishabh pant just said "Yeh toh aise bhi 4ka hai". Are IPL players involved in any kind ko fixing. Anyone certainly have doubts comming around in their minds after all.

Coming to the match, KKR had lost five wickets for just 61 runs but made a fantastic recovery courtesy the power of Andre Russell and prowess of skipper Dinesh Karthik to reach 185 in their quota of 20 overs. Delhi Capitals, bolstered by the brilliance of Prithvi Shaw, matched their rivals prompting a super over.

Kagiso Rabada turned hero for the home team as he defended 10 runs wherein he got the dangerous Russell out with a perfect yorker. Unfortunately, the Pant stump microphone incident is overshadowing one of the best matches in IPL history.