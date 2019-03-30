The form of Yuvraj Singh has been brilliant for the Mumbai Indians in the two matches and this has given Mumbai a great cushion in the middle overs. He seems to take his time against the fast bowlers and then go for the kill against the spinners and this has been successful in the two matches so far.

As Mumbai get ready to face Kings XI Punjab, it is important to see how Yuvraj has fared against his first IPL side over the years. Mumbai Indians can be thrilled with the numbers, as his record against KXIP in the IPL is brilliant and his batting average against them is the 2nd best among all other current oppositions who've played in the IPL. He now needs one more six to complete 150 sixes in the IPL.

Form of KXIP bowlers a big worry

For KXIP, the form of their bowlers is a big worry -- three out of the five worst spells this season have been by KXIP bowlers out of which two are pacers. Sam Curran went for 52 runs against Rajasthan while Mohammed Shami gave away 44 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, they have managed to pick up 7 wickets so far, and have given away 253 runs, second most in IPL this season, with a collective economy rate of 10.12.

Also, the form of KL Rahul has not been great for KXIP. The batsman has looked good but has not managed to spend time at the crease and make a substantial contribution to the team's cause. He has only scored team scoring just 5 runs in 2 matches this season and needs to step up against Mumbai Indians.

When David Miller walks out for KXIP, he will become the player with joint most matches for Kings XI Punjab. He is currently on 70 which is just behind Shaun Marsh (71). The big man Chris Gayle needs Chris Gayle just 2 sixes to complete 300 sixes in IPL.

For Mumbai, playing in Mohali has always been a pleasant experience. They have won all the 4 matches played at the venue and this is what R Ashwin and co. should guard against. Rohit Sharma, who hit form in the previous match against RCB, is 7 fours away from hitting 300 fours for MI in IPL.

Probably XI for KXIP: Lokesh Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Varun Chakravarthy/Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye

Probable XI for MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah