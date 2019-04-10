Two in-form sides in Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in a crucial encounter as the winner of this match could well find the momentum for the rest of the tournament. While Mumbai Indians were absolutely brilliant against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab cruised, then stalled and then eventually got over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both sides seem to have all bases covered and are equally matched on paper and now it will boil down to which team hold their nerves better on the day.

Predicted XI for both the sides:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has looked good this season, but has no score to show for his efforts. KL Rahul, on the other hand, has found his groove and is playing match-winning innings for his side. On a true Wankhede surface, he will be very important for Kings XI Punjab and hence, should make it to the fantasy playing XI.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, much like Quinton de Kock, has looked good in patches, but he is due for a big score at Wankhede and hence could be picked in the side. He now needs 5 more fours to complete 400 fours in the IPL. Also, Mayank Agarwal has been as consistent for Kings XI this season and hence, should walk into the playing XI. Along with Mayank, Suryakumar Yadav should make it to the middle order. He has the experience of playing in Mumbai and will enjoy the true nature of the Wankhede surface.

Although Gayle has slightly dropped off the radar, he should make it to the XI, primarily because of the fact that he along with KL Rahul, have enjoyed themselves against Mumbai Indians.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya has rediscovered his mojo with the bat and has become a ferocious hitter lower down the order for Mumbai Indians and his blitz has become the X-factor for the side. Also, Sam Curran should be picked, primarily because of the surface and he would enjoy the true nature of the Wankhede surface.

Spinners: R Ashwin has been brilliant this season. He has also taken 5 more wickets in his latest 3 matches than his first three matches and could be effective against the Mumbai Indians top order.

Seamers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff and Ankit Rajpoot should get the nod in this department. Rajpoot has got the better of Rohit Sharma, Behrendorff will trouble the Kings XI batting order with his inward shape and Bumrah remains as consistent as ever.