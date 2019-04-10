Virat Kohli may have been awarded the Wisden cricketer of the year but the Indian captain is not enjoying his time in the Indian Premier League as his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has lost all six of their 2019 campaign thus far. On the back of this disastrous start, the RCB skipper got trolled by fans as he landed in Mohali ahead of his team's clash against Kings XI Punjab.

Kohli posted a picture from his flight to Mohali on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. It was a selfie clicked by the RCB skipper along with Moeen Ali and Yuzvendra Chahal. The caption of the picture reads, "Touchdown Mohali!"

But fans on his Instagram and Twitter accounts did not share the cheerful mood of Kohli and decided to troll him instead. Here are some of the comments.

pryankpatel - Ready to lose again say-shrey - Ready to loose again syed_basit88 - Haa fir se haarne liye jainjash72 - Waha bhi haarna he hai rcb ko sau.rabh.kumar - jeetne ka plan h ya ni cheeku? SIDDHARTH - BIG TIME QUESTION Bhai ye log abhi jeetenge bhi?

RCB's start to this IPL campaign is the joint-worst start for any team in any edition of the IPL, matching the six consecutive losses of the then Delhi Daredevils in 2013. Fans are naturally milking the moment and creating some funny memes on social media.

Virat after RCB's constant defeats :( pic.twitter.com/Cz1VezUmfH — The Notorious B.E.E ?? (@chatpataka100) April 10, 2019

Sher ho bhai aap sher ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/mIxTcf0bKC — Saurabh Singh (@saurabh30897) April 10, 2019

Pray for RCB! Let the fans celebrate atleast now! pic.twitter.com/0wabMsrBUn — Surya Teja ? (@suryatejavala) April 10, 2019

Doobte ko Mohali ka sahara pic.twitter.com/Aqv2fngCuy — the 'VAIBHAV' (@kaatilana) April 10, 2019

RCB started their IPL 2019 campaign with a devastating loss at the hands of defending champions Chennai Super Kings after they were skittled out for a paltry 70 runs. In their next game against Mumbai Indians, the Bangalore brigade fell 6 runs short of Mumbai Indians' total of 187. There was major controversy in that game as Lasith Malinga clearly overstepped in the last ball of the final over but the umpire failed to spot it.

Kohli was naturally irate about the episode as if the umpire had signalled the no ball, RCB would have required 5 runs to win off the last ball with AB de Villiers on strike and the said ball would have been a free hit. "We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening," Kohli said after that match.

In their third match, RCB was convincingly outplayed by SunRisers Hyderabad as openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scored centuries helping SRH score 231 runs. Kohli's men lost that match by 118 runs. They made a good comeback in the next match against KKR but failed to defend 205 as Andre Russell plundered the bowlers, helping his team chase 53 runs in the 11 balls.

In their previous match, they were bested by Delhi Capitals who chased down 149 runs with more than an over to spare. RCB's next match is against Ravi Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab on April 13.