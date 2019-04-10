Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya deposed before BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain for making sexist comments on a TV chat show. Also, KL Rahul will be doing the same ahead of the game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Hardik met Ombudsman at the Mumbai Indians team hotel while Rahul will depose tomorrow," a BCCI official told PTI. DK Jain, who was appointed Ombudsman by the Supreme Court, had issued notices to Pandya and Rahul last week to appear for a deposition for their controversial comments on popular tv chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.

Jain will submit a detailed report to CoA

Both Pandya and Rahul were suspended by the Committee of Administrators (COA) for their sexist comments which was then lifted by an inquiry by the Ombudsman. After the deposition, Jain will submit a detailed report the Committee of Administrators headed by Vinod Rai.

This has been a long-drawn out episode and both the players received severe backlash for their flimsy comments on the show. Although the rendered an unconditional apology, they were called back from the tour of Australia and an enquiry was also set up.

After making his comeback this IPL, Hardik has looked more focused and conceded that the last seven months have been very tough for him and that he now wants to focus on his game and win the World Cup for India.

"It feels pretty good to help the team to win and contribute. It's been seven months that I've hardly played games. They weren't easy and I didn't know what to do. I've just batted and batted. I want to improve my game every day. It's a fantastic feeling batting like that and making your team win," Hardik said after his man of the match performance against the Chennai Super Kings.

Indian coach Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli too believed that this jolt helped the all-rounder be more focused on his game which came at the right time for the player.

"Pandya and Rahul needed the wrap on their knuckles. They would have learnt a lot from what happened, which is good," Shastri told 'Mirror Now'.

"You are bound to make mistakes and you are bound to be punished at times but that's not the end of the world. Such experiences just help players to come back stronger, harder and wiser," he said.