Rajasthan Royals is a unique case, they have all the players to cover all the bases, and yet, they manage to lose critical moments and end up conceding the match. They will be up against Chennai Super Kings, a side which is on the charge, a side which knows how to win, how to chalk out combinations.

Ajinkya Rahane believes his side does not need to panic just yet, but they need to start winning matches as they sit above only Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table with one win in five matches.

Predicted XI for both the sides:

Chennai Super Kings, Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Dhruv Shorey, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Rajasthan Royals, Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron.

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler has slightly fizzled away after a sparkling start, but when the going gets tough, he has to step up. His numbers against Chennai Super Kings bowlers are also impressive and has dominated all the bowlers. Hence, he gets the nod ahead of MS Dhoni, as he will bat lower down the order.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis has shown a tremendous game on sluggish surfaces and on a true surface in Jaipur will be a great fit at the top of the order. Sanju Samson, who has struggled with injuries, will have to step up. Also, Steve Smith has found form at the right time and now he has to continue with his form against CSK.

Suresh Raina and Rahul Tripathi should make the rest of the batting order. Barring Jofra Archer, Raina has dominated the rest of the Rajasthan bowling attack and should be a definite fit in the playing XI.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, who has only a handful of games left for Rajasthan Royals this season, has to deliver the knockout punch for his side before he jets off to England. He is slowly finding his rhythm and this match could be where he finally plays according to his billing.

The other all-rounder who can make it to the fantasy team is Ravindra Jadeja, who has been consistent with the ball has to also make contributions with the bat.

Spinner: Harbhajan Singh has been good for CSK in the limited matches he has played this season, but then could miss out on the true surface in Jaipur. Hence, Imran Tahir and Shreyas Gopal should be in the side as both leggies have been brilliant this season so far.



Seam bowlers: Deepak Chahar has been a revelation this season with the new ball and lately now with the old ball as well. He inevitably picks up wickets with the new ball. Also, Dhawal Kulkarni has been consistent for Rajasthan and should get a place in the side.

Jofra Archer should make it as well, as he enjoys a comparatively good record against the CSK batsmen.