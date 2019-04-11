Rohit Sharma missed an IPL match for the first time in 11 years after he was declared unfit for the game against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. He watched from the sidelines as Kieron Pollard took charge of the team and starred with the bat to edge out Kings XI by three wickets in a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, with the World Cup squad all set to be announced next week, Indian cricket hold their breath and the selectors would be closely monitoring the extent of Rohit's injury. Kieron Pollard, who was superb on the night, informed that he believed the Mumbai Indians' skipper should be fit to take part in the next game.

"Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for the team. He should be back in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary, while also thinking of what to contribute to the team," Pollard said after the match.

This should come as a massive relief for not only Mumbai Indians but also the Indian cricket team as a fit and firing Rohit at the top of the order is immensely important to India's chances at the World Cup.

Speaks about the tactics to promote himself

Speaking about his own innings, Pollard said that he promoted himself to number 4 position so that he could attack R Ashwin's off-spin and although, it did not happen, he buckled down to win the game for his side.

"I went up the order because I enjoy batting at Wankhede. Plan was to attack Ashwin as spin wasn't doing great. Unfortunately, it didn't happen but it was about staying calm," Pollard added.

Speaking about the effort with the ball, the skipper for the night said that the pitch was a great batting strip and hence, it became difficult to control stroke-makers.

"Was a difficult pitch to bowl on and good to bat on, so we did well with the ball after the start they got. We did pull things back in the middle overs a bit but lost the plot at the end. Again, can't be harsh on the bowlers. We finished on the right end of the result and thanks to God for that," the West Indian, who was also the man of the match," Pollard said.