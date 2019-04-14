Sunrisers Hyderabad seem to have the side to be consistently successful in IPL, but this year they have not managed to string together a number of wins together. As the tournament enters the business phase, it becomes imperative for them to identify the flaws and work on them. They take on Delhi Capitals, a side which has found the combination and have started winning matches.

It promises to be an interesting clash in Hyderabad and the true nature of the surface should suit both sides equally.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Delhi Capitals predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rahul Tewatia/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: After a bumper start to the season, Jonny Bairstown has gone off the radar in the last couple of matches. However, he is back home and is due for another big innings at the top of the order. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, does not have an entirely great record against Rashid Khan and hence, loses out to Bairstow.

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan finally found form in the last match and this could well mean a string of scores for the left-hander. He should make it as should David Warner, who has been consistently brilliant for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer and Vijay Shankar should be the other two players who should make it to the playing XI as both players bat at number 3 and have the ability to bat deep into the innings.

All-rounders: Chris Morris is the only all-rounder who can give points both with the bat and ball and should be in the side. He seems to have found his groove with the ball and hence, could pick wickets in the death overs.



Spinners: Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel should be in the side. Rashid keeps picking up wickets in the middle overs and hence, should always be in any T20 side. Sandeep Lamichhane has been impressive and in Hyderabad, where the conditions can be quite sluggish, he might be the key bowler for Delhi Capitals.

As far as Axar Patel is concerned, he is accurate and can be tough to line up, especially the right-handers.

Seamers: Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be the three pacers in the fantasy side. While Sandeep gets the new ball to swing around in the powerplay overs, Bhuvneshwar and Rabada have the ability to pick up wickets at any stage of the game.

