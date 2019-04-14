Liverpool is enjoying a highly-successful season in this year's English Premier League and is on course to claim the trophy after a long gap of 29 years. They now host Chelsea in what may be their last really tough game of the season. A victory here should almost guarantee the title to the Reds.

Where to watch?

This marquee contest of EPL would begin at 4:30 pm local time and 9:00 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 2 & HD 2 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Who will win?

Liverpool is the overwhelming favourites going into this game. They are currently leading the points table, but only have a two points gap over Manchester City, having played one game more than their title rivals. However, the latter team are yet to face Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their remaining matches. Jorgen Klopp's team, on the other hand, have a smooth ride ahead. This means a victory for the Reds would bring them within sniffing distance of the title.

However, the Blues can look towards history to motivate themselves. They haven't lost at Anfield in their last six matches against Liverpool. Two of them have ended in a victory for the visitors. One has to go back to 2012 for the last time the hosts won against Chelsea at this ground.

Even the overall record seems encouraging for Maurizio Sarri-led team. They have been unbeaten in their last five matches against this weekend's opponents. But this domination would be up against an equally impressive streak -- that of Liverpool having remained unbeaten in their last 17 home games in this season's Premier League.

So, it promises to be a thrilling match and one that would see either the Reds strengthening their chances of sealing the EPL title or opening the door for City to comeback.

Key Players

Eden Hazard would be the star player for Chelsea. He has been in great form with 16 goals this season, not to mention many others that he has helped set up. Callum Hodson Odoi is likely to be back in the team also. For the hosts, Robert Firmino will be a key player as he has scored seven home goals this season. Mohammed Salah, though, is still the best bet for the Reds to breach Chelsea's defence.

History is on Chelsea's side while current form favours Liverpool. Something is going to give in this clash of English giants.

Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso; Jorginho, N'golo Kante, Ross Barkley; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard

