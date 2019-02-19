Back in the day, Jurgen Klopp was forever plotting the downfall of Bayern Munich, and now, with Liverpool, he awaits the formidable rivals all over again. However, he has tried to play down all the hype and believes that there is nothing personal in the highly-expected clash.

As the coach of Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05, Klopp faced Bayern 29 times and earned just nine victories.

"There was never any negative thing with Bayern, but when we play each other and they buy our players, how can I be happy?" Klopp told reporters ahead of the clash.

Klopp's boys, defender Mats Hummels and forward Robert Lewandowski, have now switched sides to Bayern and the man expects them to be quite a force, although he claims he knows their game quite well.

"I worked together with these boys. Two fantastic players. I have to be really thankful. Without them probably my career would not be the same. I know a lot about them. I really like them. We will try everything to, what can I say? To let them not shine," he added.

Expecting a battle at Anfield

It has not been a dominant season for Bayern this season and they have scrapped to the number 2 position table, but Klopp is on his toes - he expects a battle.

"After being six years the dominator of the league it was clear this year would be different. Both are in a similar situation but there is a long way to go. If I wasn't involved tomorrow I would try and buy a ticket," he said.

Klopp has problems in his own camp. With Virgil van Dijk's suspension and the absence of Joe Gomez coupled with Dejan Lovren's fitness concerns, the boss has to plenty of decisions to make.

Speaking about Premier League, Klopp said he wants to focus on the task at hand and not think too far ahead right now.

"For all Liverpool fans it's the Premier League, that's clear," said Klopp. "But now we play Champions League and you all expect we do our best. Thank God we don't have to make the decision today. We do not know today or tomorrow."