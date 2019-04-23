Chennai Super Kings are back home and after dropping a couple of matches on the road, they will back in their den and will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It has been a rather bizarre season for them, the bowling is firing, but the batting has been very inconsistent. As they take on SRH, a side which is flying at the moment, it remains interesting to seen which way the tide turns.

Sunrisers have momentum in their favour and on a sluggish track in Chepauk, their spinners will be very handy.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Look no further than Jonny Bairstow and despite the heroics of MS Dhoni, the fact thay Bairstow will open the innings, makes a stronger case for the wicket-keeper. Hehas to be watchful against a skilful CSK bowling attack, but such has been his form that he will find a way to get cracking.

Batsmen: David Warner has been very consistent at the top of the order and has to be a pick. However, he needs to be wary against the threat of Harbhajan Singh. Also, Kane Williamson's skills on a sluggish pitch will hold him in good stead and hence, he should also be included. Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina make up the rest of the fantasy playing XI and on a pitch which has been conducive to the slower bowlers, this order can get the job done.

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo is back after an injury and will hold the key both with the bat and ball. His prowess with the slower deliveries has been a bank for Dhoni in the back end and now he has to provide more impetus with the bat. Also, Ravindra Jadeja has been very consistent for CSK this season with the ball and will be required to control the middle overs when the pressure is amped.

Spinners: Rashid Khan and Imran Tahir- two leggies who have been brilliant for their sides this season will need to control the game and pick up wickets in the middle phase to restrict the oppsotions. They are both attacking options and should be used accordingly.

Seamers: Deepak Chahar, who has been a revelation of sorts for CSK this season, has displayed brilliant skills with the new ball and will hold the key against the rampant SRH openers. Also, Khaleel Ahmed who has been a wicket-taker for SRH this season should be included in the side.