After treating Mumbai Indians a Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad with his hard-hitting knock, Hardik Pandya was seen having a great time with TV actress Krystle D'Souza last night.

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture wherein both Krystle and Hardik Pandya were seen flashing smiles to the camera. They were twinning in black and looked happy together. Sharing the beautiful moment with Hardik on her timeline, Krystle wrote on Instagram, "Mere Bhai Jaisa Koi Hard ich Nahi Hai" followed by a hastag #BrotherFromAnotherMother.

On Thursday, Krystle was present at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the nail-biting IPL match against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad followed by the Super Over. "What an enthralling experience! My First ever Live IPL match ! I got a chance to experience a crazyyyyy 'super over' followed by a crazier win by my favourites MUMBAI INDIANS," She wrote on Instagram sharing her picture wearing her customised Mumbai Indians T-shirt with her initials printed on it.

SRH's Manish Pandey had kept MI players on their toes while chasing a 163-run target. Hitting the ball into the stands, Pandey's sixer on the last ball of the innings tied the scores pushing the team to contest to a Super Over.

However, Hyderabad could only manage eight runs before Mumbai overhauled the target with ease and three balls to spare. And it was Jasprit Bumrah's impressive tight over and Hardik Pandya's power-hittings that sailed MI through the Super Over to the victory.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have now become the third IPL team to qualify for the playoffs.