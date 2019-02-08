Television actress Krystle D'Souza recently made news when reports of her alleged affair with Race 3 actor Freddy Daruwala started doing the rounds.

According to the report in SpotboyE, the actress, who was earlier dating TV actor Karan Tacker, first met Freddy at an event organised by designer Manish Malhotra. In fact, the report also said that the duo had set many tongues wagging in the industry with their growing PDA at parties and gatherings.

While the report has raised many eyebrows, the Belan Wali Bahu actress seems to have been irked with the news and claims it to be baseless. The actress has slammed the web portal on social media and has also demanded an apology. According to her post, Krystle has not met Freddy ever.

"Wow! Never even met this person in my life and I am apparently dating and have some 'growing PDA at private parties' with him? I don't know to laugh or be upset about baseless news like these! Also, you might be looking for 'crystal' and I might be looking forward to an apology," her post read.

Further, when a fan appreciated her for taking a stand against such false report, Krystle replied: "All of the love is much appreciated guys but I think it's time to put a stop to things like these..you cannot say upsetting things like these in 'articles' and when called out go absconding. Own up. Apologise. We need to report and stop this harassment more than any other chain."