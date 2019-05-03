In a nail-biting IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 2, Mumbai Indians (MI) became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a 'Super Over'. And yet again social media couldn't help but credit Nita Ambani, the owner of the IPL team, for MI's fantastic win against SRH. And you need to know why.

SRH's Manish Pandey had kept MI players on their toes while chasing a 163-run target. Hitting the ball into the stands, Pandey's sixer on the last ball of the innings tied the scores pushing the team to contest to a Super Over. And Nita Ambani, who was accopanied by her elder son Akash Ambani at the stadium, was seen praying to the almighty to help Mumbai Indians pull off the victory.

Coincidentally, Hyderabad could only manage eight runs before Mumbai overhauled the target with ease and three balls to spare. While it was Jasprit Bumrah's impressive tight over and Hardik Pandya's power-hittings that sailed MI through the Super Over to the victory, Twitter users hailed Nita Ambani for chanting her secret mantras for the win.

"Everything fails in front of Nita Ambani's that secret Mantra," a Twitter user commented while another user wondered, "What and whom does Nita Ambani keep praying to? Anyone ?"

A couple of Twitter users, who were facing difficulties in their lives, were dying to know what Nita Ambani prays to almighty during the matches that helps them win the game.

"I would like to know what prayer Nita Ambani does for #MI need it for tough times in my life too," a Twitter user commented while another user wrote, "Every owner would be looking to lip read the Nita Ambani prayer. She prays team gets wickets."