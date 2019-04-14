Apart from being the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, a non-executive director of Reliance Industries and owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians, Nita Ambani is also a hands-on parent to her two twins - Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani - and her youngest son Anant Ambani. Unlike her husband Mukesh Ambani, Nita has been a strict mother who "would ensure that her kids ate on time, study hard and give her children their playtime as well." But becoming a mother was not a cakewalk for her as she was told by the doctors at the age of 23 that she would never conceive.

In her 2011 interview to IDiva, Nita Ambani had opened up about her struggles of wanting to experience motherhood after a few years of her marriage to Mukesh Ambani. Her twins - Isha and Akash - were born through surrogacy, but both had premature birth two months before the due date.

"A few years after I got married, I was told by the doctors that I would never have children. Even when I was in school, I would write long, copious essays titled, 'When I'll be a mother...' Here I was at the age of 23 being told that I would never conceive. I was shattered. However, with the help of Dr Firuza Parikh, who is one of my closest friends, I first conceived my twins," Nita Ambani was quoted as saying.

It was a tough time for Nita to deal with the situation but she sailed through life with her positivity and three years later, she gave birth to Anant Ambani naturally. By this time, she had gained almost twice the weight, from being 47 kgs to going up to 90 kgs.

"Everything was double magnified. I was so overjoyed at being a mum that I had let myself go," she said.

With rigorous weight loss diet and one-and-a-half hours of daily exercise, Nita was able to get back into shape by shedding almost 58 kilos.

In February 2019, a month after her marriage to Anand Piramal at Antilia in Mumbai, Isha Ambani called her mother Nita Ambani, a 'tiger mom' in an interview after getting featured on a magazine cover.

"My parents had us after seven years of marriage, my twin Akash and I were IVF babies. When my mother finally had us, she wanted to be a full-time mum initially. Later, she went back to work when we were five, but she was still a tiger mom," Isha Ambani said.