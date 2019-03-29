There's no second thought that Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's (youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta) marriage ceremony on March 9 was one of the most extravagant wedding in India. The wedding was held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) which was preceded by an 'assembly of baraat' at around 3.30 p.m. at Trident Hotel, BKC, followed by 'baraat swagat and high tea' at 6.30 p.m. and 'Hasta Melap' at 8.01 p.m. followed by dinner. However, a social media post about Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita using armed forces to ensure security at their son's wedding had been making the rounds of the internet.

The viral social media post shows Nita Ambani posing with several officers in uniform holding RSS-BJP responsible for the outcome. "Congratulations India! India is now officially a Banana Republic. Our Armed Forces are used in Mukesh Ambani's son's marriage. In five years of BJP/RSS rule, this is where we have come. Shame!" read the text on the viral post which is getting circulated on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Arey! Chalo Bhai We need a desperate change of Government.



Tomorrow Chowkidar will order our Armed forces to Pick Bags of Ambani's Adani's etc when they arrive/depart at Airports & even get to be their Chauffeur's pic.twitter.com/tQ1Vb8Ybrr — HARRY ‏کیا شاہ (@chilledharry211) March 15, 2019

But the truth about this viral photo post is that the picture was clicked at a musical function which was specially hosted by the Ambanis at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square at Jio World Centre in Bandra on March 12 wherein "nearly 7,000 members of the Army, the Navy, Paramilitary Forces, the Mumbai Police, the Railway Protection Force, along with their families," according to a news report by Economic Times. The Dhirubhai Ambani Square was recently inaugurated by Nita Ambani for nearly 2,000 underprivileged children from various city-based NGOs, and the musical fountain was showcased.

Smt Nita Ambani with armed forces jawans at the Musical Fountain show Dhirubhai Ambani Square on March 12. Organised for members of the armed forces, police and their families as a mark of respect and to seek blessings for the wedding of Sh Akash Ambani and Ms Shloka Mehta. pic.twitter.com/M5LdWhUW4y — Rohit Bansal (@theRohitBansal) March 13, 2019

On a related note, a day before the formal wedding reception of Akash Ambani - Shloka Mehta on March 11, a night of celebrations was held at the Jio World Centre. The marriage was preceded by days of celebrations, which began with a "dandiya" night last month. A three-day extravaganza at St. Moritz in Switzerland saw The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Chris Martin perform to an audience full of Bollywood stars, as well as a carnival bash which was opened to the locals for two hours.

The week before the wedding was also full of celebrations for the families with a Harry Potter-themed party, a musical night, a mala and mehendi function and more.

(With IANS Inputs)