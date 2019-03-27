It wouldn't be wrong to say that Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani's wedding with Shloka Mehta were probably the two biggest weddings of the decade. Apart from the grandeur, magnanimity, exorbitant décor, lavish menu, Beyonce and Maroon 5 too performed at the wedding making it an even bigger event. The Ambanis didn't shy away from spending humongous amounts of money both the weddings.

It was reported that Nita Ambani earlier wanted to give her heritage jewellery to daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta as a wedding present, but, changed her mine later. Nita Ambani wanted to gift something unique and special to Shloka and thus opted for one of the rarest and expensive diamond sets called - 'L'Incomparable. It is said that the cut and design of the diamonds in this set is niche and cannot be copied.

As per reports, sister-in-law, Isha Ambani alongwith her husband, Anand Piramal, gifted a huge palatial bungalow to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present. Shloka and Akash were supposed to get married before Isha and Anand Piramal, but, Akash gave up his wedding dates for his darling sister Isha. Talking about Akash, Isha had said in an interview with Vogue, "Akash has the largest heart ever. He changed his wedding dates for me. He got engaged to Shloka before Anand and me, but he was like, "I'll get married afterwards, you take my wedding dates." He's like one of the most—I don't think there's a word for it in English—"dayalu" humans in this world. He's empathetic, gracious and gentle, just like Shloka."

There were reports of Ambani spending close to Rs 110 crore on Isha Ambani's extravagant wedding. And by the looks of it, one could say that an even bigger amount was spent at Akash Ambani's wedding. Both weddings continue to remain some of the biggest and most expensive weddings in the country ever.