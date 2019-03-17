Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka's wedding saw the who's who of the industry in full attendance. The wedding was organised soon after Ambani's daughter, Isha's big-fat-Indian wedding. Both weddings continue to remain some of the biggest and most expensive weddings in the country ever. From their wedding outfits, lavish décor to extravagant food items; everything looked as dreamy as it could get.

There were reports of Ambani having spent close to Rs 110 crore on Isha Ambani's extravagant wedding. And by all means, Akash Ambani's wedding cost was way higher than Isha's wedding. It was reportedly worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The cheapest room in the luxurious hotel that was booked for around 500 guests for a weekend in Switzerland reportedly costs around Rs 1 lakh a day.

From the Bachchans to the Khans everyone could be seen dancing to the tunes at both the weddings. However, one particular video from Akash Ambani's baraat has left the country and all the Shah Rukh Khan fans out there a little perplexed. The video apparently shows Akash Ambani asking Shah Rukh Khan to step aside while he brings his mother Nita Ambani to come to join him for a dance. Shah Rukh obliges and stands at a side, giving the Ambani duo space to dance. Though there is no audio of the dance video, the video seems to be suggesting the same.

Watch the video here.

still unseen or seen ?



Akash ambaani

Insulated shahrukh khan

Usko.side me khade rehaneko kah diyaa

pic.twitter.com/hVnG9tINlk — Brainless Ladka ? (@AshrafSlman69) March 12, 2019

Akash Ambani's wedding took place at Jio Gardens in Mumbai March 9, 2019. Rajinikanth with wife, Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Aamir Khan and Kiran, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and many other Bollywood celebs attended the wedding in full fervour and excitement. The newlyweds had also hosted two post-wedding parties on March 10 and 11 to celebrate their marriage.