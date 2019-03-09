Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand wedding at Jio World Centre in Mumbai remained the hottest topic on Saturday. The big fat marriage ceremony witnessed the presence of who's who of not just Bollywood but from various other fields.

After the wedding of Anil Ambani's daughter Isha, Akash and Shloka's marriage is one of the most expensive weddings in the history of the country.

The Ambani's had surprised all by having Beyonce on board to perform at the Sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani. People on social media were stunned to know that Anil Ambani was influential and rich enough to make Beyonce perform at the event.

People were further shocked to come across some reports revealing the total cost of Isha Ambani's wedding. A number of reports had claimed that a humongous amount of Rs 700 crore was spent on the ultra-lavish marriage ceremony. However, another report quoting people close to the arrangements had claimed that the total expense of the wedding was Rs 110 crore.

Now, all eyes are on the cost of Akash and Shloka's wedding. Apparently, the Ambanis have made an even higher budget for the wedding of their son. While the previous wedding had seen the presence of only one international celebrity as performer, Akash's pre-wedding bash had witnessed three big international bands - Coldplay, Chainsmokers and Maroon 5 perform at the event in Switzerland.

The range of expenditure of Akash and Shloka's marriage can be ascertained a bit by just the cost of their wedding card. It was reportedly worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The cheapest room in the luxurious hotel that was booked for around 500 guests for a weekend in Switzerland reportedly costs around Rs 1 lakh a day.

Considering all these, one should not be surprised if the total expense of Akash and Shloka's wedding exceeds the cost incurred during the marriage of Isha.