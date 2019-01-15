It appears that back-to-back failures have led Shah Rukh Khan to make some drastic career choices. While it was earlier reported that owing to the failure of Anand L Rai starrer 'Zero' along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan had decided to start shooting for the 'Rakesh Sharma biopic' earlier than scheduled. The latest we hear is that now the actor wants to give preference to the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Don' and start shooting for it.

As per a DNA report, Shah Rukh is not so keen on doing the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma titled Saare Jahan Se Achha. Instead, the actor has decided to start shooting for 'Don 3' which will soon go on floors. As per a report in Times Now, Aamir Khan was the first contender for the role but owing to date clashes, he suggested Shah Rukh Khan's name for the biopic. And even Fatima Sana Shaikh had been zeroed in to star alongside the actor.

Fatima had recently spoken about how she is a great admirer of Shah Rukh Khan and being around him makes her nervous. Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's master-protégé relationship is widely talked about and hence it didn't come as a surprise that Aamir would have recommended her for the role. It was also reported that Kareena Kapoor was earlier considered for the role but Aamir Khan suggested Fatima's name for the part.

However, as per the same report, Priyanka Chopra was also considered for playing important role in the biopic. And what's more? The diva was actually inclined to be a part of the project. Which leaves us wondering – was that the reason Shah Rukh decided to opt out of the project?

Well, we would have loved to see Shah Rukh Khan deliver an unexpected and different performance from his usual films as Rakesh Sharma. What say?