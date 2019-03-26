Trust the Ambanis to show the world what is real grandeur and they never disappoint. After a grand wedding ceremony of daughter Isha Ambani with the Piramal scion, the Ambanis hosted another massively opulent wedding ceremony for their son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

There were reports of Ambani spending close to Rs 110 crore on Isha Ambani's extravagant wedding. And by all means, Akash Ambani's wedding cost was way higher than Isha's wedding. The cheapest room in the luxurious hotel that was booked for around 500 guests for a weekend in Switzerland reportedly costs around Rs 1 lakh a day.

As per a report in Woman's Era, Nita Ambani has reportedly gifted a humongous and exquisite diamond set to daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. And wait till you hear the cost of the extravagant diamond set. It is Rs 300 crore! Yes, you read it right. Nita Ambani wanted to gift something quite unique and special to Shloka and thus decided on buying the most expensive set made from the most expensive diamonds. The diamond set is called - 'L'Incomparable. It is said that the cut and design of the diamonds in this set is niche and cannot be copied.

There were also the reports of sister-in-law Isha Ambani gifting a palatial bungalow to Shloka Mehta, who also happens to be her childhood. Mother Nita was earlier planning on passing on their hereditary jewellery to Shloka but later decided on buying something unique and thus the diamond set.

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka's wedding saw the who's who of the industry in full attendance. The wedding was organised soon after Ambani's daughter, Isha's big-fat-Indian wedding. Both weddings continue to remain some of the biggest and most expensive weddings in the country ever.