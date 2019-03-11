Mukesh Ambani's son Akash has tied the knot with diamond merchant Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in a grand ceremony. The crème de la crème of the industry was spotted at the event in full attendance, adorning their traditional best, posing for the newlyweds and for the shutterbugs.

Akshay Kumar, who generally follows a very strict disciplinary life and sleeps early, was spotted at the do too with his glamorous wife, Twinkle Khanna. Akshay, who is known as the fittest man in the industry today, sleeps early and wakes up early hence, it did come as a surprise when the power couple were spotted at the event. While Akshay was dressed in an immaculate suit, Twinkle looked ravishing in a shimmery-shiny Anarkali suit.

Both, Twinkle and Akshay bumped into veteran actress Rekha while they were posing for the photos. As always, Rekha looked gorgeous in an off-white embellished saree which she had paired up with heavy jewellery and a bun with gajra. Not only did the trio pose for the shutterbugs smiling but, also there was no bone of awkwardness between the three.

At this point, we must remind you that back in the 90s there were some really nasty reports of Rekha and Akshay Kumar being way too comfortable with each other. Akshay Kumar and Rekha had worked together in 'Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi' in 1996 which gained popularity for their chemistry and also for the film.

However, the trio's easy chemistry at the wedding venue made sure that these were all just conjecture and there was never any truth to it. Not only did Twinkle and Akshay pose with Rekha but also talked briefly before making their way ahead.