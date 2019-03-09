Amazon Prime Video recently announced their upcoming web series called The End which is touted to be an edge-of-the seat thriller. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be making his digital debut with the series and if the reports are to be believed, the Khiladi Kumar is being paid a staggering amount of Rs 90 crore to feature in the series.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Akshay's son Aarav persuaded his dad to go digital and also helped him decide the zeroes on the cheque. "Akshay's fee is "in the vicinity of Rs 90 crore, if not more," a source informed the daily on the condition of anonymity.

The source further added that "Akshay was not keen to do a digital series. Amazon pursued him relentlessly" and are reportedly trying to get in more Bollywood superstars. And going by the buzz, "Salman Khan is also on the verge of signing up with Amazon."

The multi-season show is presently under development and aims to appeal to fans of the action-thriller genre worldwide. Being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience, the show promises to bring in the next level of the action genre.

In an interview to IANS before the official announcement, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke expressed her excitement about the project, and shared how Akshay played an important role in finding the right subject.

"We are announcing the big show with Akshay. It is a big thriller and will be an edge-of-the seat thriller with action and intrigue," Salke told IANS.

"Akshay has been personally involved in the development of the idea. He has worked closely with James (James Farrell, the head of international originals) over a period of time," she said.

Talking about the conception of the project, Farrell said: "We loved Akshay's screen evolution. He has worked on social movies, action movies.

"We started meeting him years ago and it has been a multi-year conversation. He wanted something action-based, not a single season but a multi-season show. He called me one day saying he has got an idea and I said, 'Great, I am coming over'. He said he was in London, so I went to London to discuss the idea and that's how we started work on the project."

In a statement, Akshay said: "From the very concept of the show, I am working closely with the team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can't wait to start rolling for this action adventure series.

"The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. If I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that's what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them".

(With IANS Inputs)