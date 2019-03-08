Of late, Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines for spewing venom on Bollywood actors over washing their hands off talking about politics and the ongoing happenings in the country. Recently, Alia Bhatt gave it back to Kangana's razor-sharp comments on Ranbir Kapoor saying that maybe Kangana is right in a way but why should they speak uselessly. And now Akshay Kumar has reacted strongly on Kangana's complain of actors not having a stand on certain issues in the country.

Akshay Kumar recently addressed the media to promote his upcoming film Kesari which is scheduled to release on March 21. During the media interaction, Akshay was asked about Kangana's views on Bollywood actors and what she thinks about them.

Responding to the question with barbed words, Akshay told the media during the conference, "It doesn't matter to me who is doing what and what not doing. I only care about things that I am doing. I am doing my work. You ask me questions about my work."

He further added, "I don't know what is this stand wand. I just know that what I am doing, I am doing it right. I am doing what I can."

Later, when Akshay was asked about his opinion on the ban imposed on Pakistani artistes working in India, he dodged the question and said that he will discuss about the topic later.

Talking about expressing her opinions about a certain issue even if it ruins her film career, Kangana had said, "I feel you shouldn't distance yourself from issues of the country. In a democracy, you should speak about how the government has performed and also speak about your political inclination as a youth of this country. You cannot say why should I talk about politics when I get all the facilities. I don't understand why they think of their career so much that they don't have anything to do with their own country?"

But going by Akshay's harsh reply, it looks like Bollywood stars are simply not pleased with Kangana's idea of having an opinion on social issues and openly speaking about it on public platform.