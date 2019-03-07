Ever since the release of her film Manikarnika, Kangana Rananut has been on a vengeance spree. Targeting celebs like Shabana Azmi, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar; the actress has now taken a potshot at Ranbir Kapoor.

While speaking at the success party of her latest film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana lashed out at Bollywood celebrities who refrain from making any political comments or statements. "Aise nahi chalta, you have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody (she later mentioned it was Mayank Shekhar) ki mere ghar mei toh bijli pani ata hai, so why should he comment on politics? Ye desh ki wajah se aapka ghar hai. Ye deshvasiyon ka hi paisa hai jisse aap Mercedes mein baithte hain. How can you talk like that?"

Now, Ranbir Kapoor's ladylove Alia Bhatt has taken a stand for Ranbir Kapoor and said, "I do not have that ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really, really respect her for that. Maybe in a way she is right. Sometimes we do hold back, or maybe we think that 'kyu khamakha bolne jayein (why should we speak uselessly). My dad always says there are already so many opinions in the world, the world can do with one less opinion. So I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. Kudos to her, she genuinely speaks very well."

A few days back, Alia Bhatt had opined that she had not done anything to deserve such statements from Kangana Ranaut but, had also said that she would apologise to the Queen star if at all she felt bad for something she did.

John Abraham too had recently praised Kangana Ranaut for her political awareness and speaking her heart out uninhibitedly. We wonder whether Kangana would leave the topic here or stretch it even more.