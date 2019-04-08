It's not just Bollywood movies where we get to see the dreamiest of proposals, in real life too, celebrities have often surprised their loved ones with their unique proposals. The way business magnate, Mukesh Ambani proposed to the love-of-his-life Nita Ambani, will remain one of the sweetest celebrity proposals ever.

Even back then, Nita Ambani was a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer. Her beauty coupled with her immaculate grace and poise had impressed Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben. Even before meeting her in person, they both had made up their mind to bring her home as their daughter-in-law. In a rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Mukesh Ambani had revealed that it was Dhirubhai Ambani who made the first call to Nita's home and when he introduced himself, she found it hard to believe. Later, Dhirubhai spoke to Nita's father, the families met and both the families agreed to the holy matrimony.

A confident and highly passionate Nita Ambani, wanted to continue her passion of teaching kids and dancing, post marriage. And the Ambanis were more than happy to oblige. Even till date, Nita Ambani is an active member of the Ambani school apart from being a philanthropist. Nita and Mukesh met a couple of times before their wedding date. Both, Nita and Mukesh had a hectic life hence, finding some quality time to spend with each other was not that easy for the two.

Nita was never smitten by the amount of wealth or property the Ambanis had. All she wanted was a husband who could share her thoughts with her and support her in moving ahead in life and doing something for the society. Once, Mukesh Ambani even travelled with Nita in a local bus on her demand. This was the moment that touched Nita's heart. It was Mukesh Ambani's simplicity and love for her that moved her completely and she fell in love with him too.

In a true-blue filmy style, Mukesh Ambani was once driving Nita around town in his car when he stopped the car and popped the question. Nita, taken aback by the suddenness of the situation, took a few seconds to reply but in the meantime Ambani said, "Tell me now or I won't start the car." This gesture not only made Nita say yes but also left a hearty smile on her face.

So many decades later, the couple is still head-over-heels in love with each other and their chemistry can still give many other celebrity couples a run for their money.