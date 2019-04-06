The love story of former Bollywood actress Tina Munim and business tycoon Anil Ambani well could have been a plot of some Bollywood movie. Though the couple went through a lot of rough patches at the beginning of their relationship, once they got married, there was no looking back for the two. And three decades later, they have made our belief in love conquers all, even more, stronger.

In a freewheeling chat with Simi Garewal, Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani had bared their souls out on their love story and how they reached the decision to marry. Anil and Tina met for the first time at a party where Anil was taken aback by seeing her in a black saree as it was quite unconventional for anyone to turn up for a wedding wearing black. Both were introduced to each other and Anil didn't waste time and immediately asked her out. Tina, who was not looking out for a relationship then, politely turned him down.

When many years later, they again met, Tina was left in awe of his personality and simplicity. Anil too was impressed by her beauty and genuineness. The duo started meeting more often and love-struck. However, when Anil's family got the whiff of it, they weren't too fond of the match. Anil's family had certain notions about people from the film industry and they pressurised the two to stop seeing each other.

Anil being an obedient son agreed and the duo called it off for some time. But, in their hearts, they were still together. Though the duo didn't speak for four years, they never tried to get attached to anyone else. Meanwhile, Anil kept refusing all the proposals which were coming his way and finally managed to persuade his family to accept Tina into the family.