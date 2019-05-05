For Mumbai Indians, the match against Kolkata Knight Riders is a great chance to seal a top-two finish, for KKR, this is a chance to ensure qualification for the playoffs. The final match of the league phase will have a tremendous interest, and this is exactly what keeps the IPL alive and kicking.

If Mumbai Indians win, they will ensure a top-two finish, if KKR win they will ensure a top 4 finish, but if they lose, SRH will sneak into the top 4 with 12 points.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has been in roaring form for Mumbai Indians and on a true Wankhede Surface, he will be expected to provide a rapid start to his side. Also, he has shown a tendency to bat deep into the innings which augurs well for this side.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma loves the KKR bowling attack and hence, will be a crucial batsman for Mumbai Indians. Also, Evin Lewis might be the X-factor for the hosts in this crucial encounter.

For KKR, Shubman Gill, who has stamped his authority all over the league ever since he has been promoted to open, will be critical against a high-class Mumbai Indians attack. And then there is always the threat of Chris Lynn and since he likes pace on the ball, he might enjoy the Mumbai bowling and the Wankhede pitch.

All-rounders: As was the case in the previous match between these two sides, this match will also be a faceoff between Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell – two hitters who have been absolutely brilliant this season. How they turn up with the ball could well be the defining factor between the two sides.

Spinners: On a true Wankhede surface, the wrist spinners have found some assistance and hence, Rahul Chahar and Piyush Chawla get the nod. Both these two leg-spinners have been amongst the wickets. Although Chawla was expensive in his last two games, he has a good record against Mumbai Indians.

Seamers: Jasprit Bumrah and Harry Gurney – while Bumrah runs the show, both with the new ball and then with the old, Harry Gurney has been alright for the Kolkata Knight Riders. With variations up his sleeve, Gurney can provide the early breakthrough for his side.