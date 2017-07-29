Play
India were dominant from ball one to the final one as Sri Lanka suffered a massive defeat in the first Test in Galle
Jul 29, 2017
Sports News
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 2017 live stream: Watch Pro Kabaddi season 5 online, on TV
Alvaro Morata is likely to feature in his second game for the Blues as the Premier League champions take on Inter in their final ICC game on Saturday, July 29.
Jul 29, 2017
Chelsea vs Inter Milan live streaming: Watch International Champions Cup 2017 on TV, online
Team India was scheduled to tour South Africa in December. However, it has now emerged that Sri Lanka will be in India during November-December for a long tour.
Jul 29, 2017
Virat Kohli's men may miss out on South Africa tour as Sri Lanka visit India in Nov
BCCI reacts to Subramanian Swamy plea in SC over IPL media rights e-auction process
As head coach Ravi Shastri watched on, Virat Kohli, who suffered a horrid run in home series against Australia earlier this year, scored his 17th Test century in Galle on Saturday, July 29.
Jul 29, 2017
Kohli-Shastri 2.0 off to a great start as India skipper silences critics with Galle ton
Emirates Cup 2017 where to watch live: Arsenal vs Benfica live streaming and TV information
India eye promotion to Division A as they take on Kazakhstan in the final of Division B in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 29.
Jul 29, 2017
India vs Kazakhstan final live scores: Where to follow Women's Asia Cup basketball 2017
India will look to take that final step towards victory on day four of the first Test against India
Jul 29, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 2017 live streaming: Watch 1st Test Day 4 live on TV, online
BCCI appoints Sunil Subramanian as India team administrative manager
Pro Kabaddi 2017 results: Telugu Titans thrash Tamil Thalaivas in season opener
Dindigul are heading into Friday's encounter in Tirunelveli on the back of a resounding 10-wicket win in their previous encounter.
Jul 28, 2017
Dindigul Dragons vs Thiruvallur Veerans, TNPL 2017 live streaming: How to watch on TV, online
When the rain came down, it looked like India should have enforced the follow-on, but Virat Kohli's innings on day three was a joy to watch
Jul 28, 2017
Ind vs SL: Should India have enforced the follow-on? Nope, got Virat Kohli back in form
SC raps BCCI over lack of transparency in IPL media rights auction process
Usha feels she has been wrongly targeted by TV media for 1,500m Asian Athletics champion PU Chitra's snub from IAAF World Championships 2017 team.
Jul 28, 2017
PT Usha 'unbearably harassed', will no more give TV interviews. Here's why
