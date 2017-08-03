Play
Manchester United were very much in race to sign the £198m-valued Neymar from Barcelona, but PSG won. Why did Glazer Family fail to get the deal through?
Aug 3, 2017
Sports News
Full list of athletes nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards
With Neymar's astronomical transfer fee, money will never pose a problem as Barcelona look for a suitable replacement. Here is a list of players including Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and others, who could replace Neymar.
Aug 3, 2017
Messi, Suarez's partner at Barcelona: Will Coutinho or Griezmann replace Neymar?
Georgina Rodriguez, like Cristiano Ronaldo, expressed how much she loves kids and talked about being family oriented as well.
Aug 3, 2017
Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's stunning baby bump shoot goes viral
World No 200 Yuki Bhambri stuns French star Gael Monfils at Citi Open 2017
Andre de Grasse, who was considered Bolt's main rival at the world meet, is out with a hamstring injury. Notably, the Canadian has set the fastest wind-assisted timing of 2017 season.
Aug 3, 2017
Huge boost for Usain Bolt ahead of his 100m swansong at IAAF World Championships
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho worried about Neymar to PSG world record move
Neymar is a great player, but is he a €500 million player?
Aug 3, 2017
Neymar to PSG: €500 million total price, €38 million agent fees, the crazy finances of world record transfer
India (Ind) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 2017 live streaming: Watch 2nd Test match live on TV, online
VIRAL! Messi reacts to Neymar's Barcelona exit with a heartwarming video
New Signing and Aston Villa Captain John Terry says it will be a failure if Aston Villa dont get promoted from the Championship this season.
Aug 2, 2017
John Terry: Anything but Aston Villa promotion will be a failure
Vijender Singh will face China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday in Mumbai. Two titles and plenty of pride are in the line in the wake of the diplomatic stand-off between the two countries.
Aug 2, 2017
India boxer Vijender Singh against Chinese challenger amid Sikkim standoff
That's it! Neymar officially to exit FC Barcelona - 'MSN' is history now
Manchester United have had a successful tour so far, winning five out of their six matches ahead of the 2017-18 main football season.
Aug 2, 2017
Manchester United tour 2017: Final pre-season match live, time, team news
The Pakistan star thanked the Indian captain's kind gesture on Twitter.
Aug 2, 2017
From India with love: Virat Kohli gives a signed bat to Shahid Afridi's charity
