Undoubtedly, Jwala Gutta is the most forthright amongst all Indian shuttlers. She has openly spoken her mind, whether on issues regarding the world of Indian badminton or on things which go beyond it. She has also come forward on her Twitter profile and asked people of the country to go out and vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Her tweets have advised the electorate to 'vote for change' and 'vote for our future.'

Though Gutta has been openly critical of the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre, these tweets were rather ambiguous in terms of the political leaning they eschewed. The sentiments expressed are those which would be unexceptionable to most Indians. But, the former Commonwealth Games doubles champion has now put out a tweet which sheds some more light upon her political views and also expresses her opinion on a controversy that has been raging in the political world.

Wading into political controversy

After some prominent members of the BJP put out positive comments about Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, media and political class has been throbbing with debates on this issue. Jwala has now aired her views on the controversy by stating, on her timeline: "Never knew there was a GODSE FAN CLUB. So many justifying his actions!! It's literally telling us and the children of our country not to believe our history, what we were taught!! This is damn scary! #Election2019 #hittingnewlow"

The former badminton star, who has also ventured into the cinematic world, is the daughter of a Chinese mother and Indian father from a Telugu family. Her mother, Yelan Gutta, interestingly, is the granddaughter of a Gandhian from China.

In the past, the former World Championship bronze medallist has targeted the highly-respected coach and Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand for, according to her, neglecting doubles players. She also targeted the then chief of Badminton Association of India after winning the gold medal with Ashwini Ponappa at the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games. The latest controversy only further illustrates the bluntness that has characterised the 35-year old.