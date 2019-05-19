Indian captain Virat Kohli's ever-growing brand endorsements found a new taker in a company to promote its face care products for men. Kohli was also accompanied by young wicket-taker Rishabh Pant in the advert and while the rap which has been mouthed by the two cricketers, has found mixed-reviews by the audience, it has also drawn criticism by former cricketers.

Former Australian batsman and Kings XI Punjab head coach Brad Hodge was one of the cricketers who were not at all happy with his advertisement and poked fun at the Indian captain with a Tweet.

Hodge wrote: Amazing what people do for money.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant went about rapping which was informing people about the benefits of the products. "Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you've got the look, you're gonna rule," Kohli says at the start of the jingle. The skipper shared the same on Twitter and it spread across the Internet instantly and was panned by a majority of the crowd.

However, even Hodge's comment was not taken too kindly by Twitterati as he was reminded about the ball-tampering saga and the involvement of the Australian players.

Virat Kohli has been on an advertisement spree ever since the conclusion of the IPL.

"I am very excited to be a part of Team Himalaya and be the ambassador for their Men's Face Wash range. Himalaya is a trusted brand and one of my favourite brands too! I have been a patron of Himalaya products for a long time now. I look forward to a long association with Himalaya MEN!," Kohli had said.

"I am very happy to be associated with Himalaya. Himalaya has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador for the Men's Grooming range of Himalaya. Youngsters like me are always looking for good products to fulfil our grooming needs, and Himalaya MEN provides the perfect solution for this. Looking forward to a fruitful association with Himalaya MEN!," young Rishabh Pant had said about the association.