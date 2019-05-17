Cristiano Ronaldo may have many Golden Boots but he also has a golden heart, it seems. The Portuguese superstar won many hearts around the world when it was announced that he has donated $1.5 million to Palestinians for the observance of the Ramadan – the holy month of the year when Muslims fast all day and break it in the evening with the meal of Iftar.

CR7, as he has come to be known around the world, is not trying to help the people of Palestine for the first time. In 2012, the superstar auctioned the Golden Boot he won the previous year to raise 1.5 million Euros for helping the children of Gaza gain proper education. On other occasions too, he showed his sympathies for the people of Palestinian lands in different ways.

However, in 2016, ironically, the superstar found himself embroiled in a controversy after starring in an advertisement for an Israeli internet service providing company. Many people, including his fans having sympathy for the Palestinian cause, criticised the Juventus star for having aligned himself with a company operating from a country that they regard as being in illegal occupation of a part of West Asia.

Ronaldo's image

But now, the views are likely to change. Ronaldo has always been known as a philanthropist who likes to donate money for noble causes. In the past, he has made monetary contributions to aid the rehabilitation works in certain areas affected by natural disasters. He was even chosen by the organisation Save the Children as their brand ambassador.

The Portuguese icon was named "World's Most Charitable Sportsperson" – a title that he hasn't failed to live up to. In some ways, his endorsing an Israeli brand can be seen as a clever move. By doing that, he was able to ward off the charges of being anti-Israel.

The Israel-Palestinian issue has been troublesome and has caused problem to sports authorities. All those who have decided to take a stand on it, either way, have faced both criticism as well as praise. But donating money to people of an impoverished nation for having a good observance of their religious rituals is not something anyone will object to.