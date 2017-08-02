Play
Liverpool cannot afford to relax after beating Bayern in the Audi Cup as Atletico Madrid are a tough nut to crack as well.
Aug 2, 2017
Sports News
India vs Japan: Jinder Mahal ready for Nakamura at WWE SummerSlam 2017
Play
Opting for 2016 as base, International Journal of Computer Science in Sport had a closer look at wages of top players and concluded Messi is being overpaid by Barcelona.
Aug 2, 2017
Revealed: Barcelona star Lionel Messi does not deserve a mega salary
Play
India have a decision to make on the openers, while Sri Lanka are expected to make plenty of changes to their lineup for the second Test in Colombo
Aug 2, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 2017 2nd Test match team news and confirmed playing XI
Play
With Manchester United, Arsenal and other big clubs having a huge fan base in India, the Premier League sides will be keen to come to the country and spread its wings further wide.
Aug 2, 2017
Are Premier League clubs Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal set to play in India?
Play
Arsenal need to let go of several players in order to bring some balance to the squad and be able to make new signings
Aug 2, 2017
12 players that could leave Arsenal in summer transfer window
Ivan Perisic will sign for Manchester United, but only if key player moves to Inter Milan
Play
The winner of the match gets a chance to go up against the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.
Aug 1, 2017
John Cena vs Nakamura live streaming: Watch WWE SmackDown live online, on TV
Play
25 Indian athletes will take part in the world meet, starting August 4 in London. Here are a few to watch out for.
Aug 1, 2017
IAAF World Championships 2017: Indian athletes to watch out for at London meet
Play
Virat Kohli's Team India play home series against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in quick succession. Check out the dates and venues...
Aug 1, 2017
India cricket schedule 2017: Fixtures, series, matches from September-December
Play
Irrespective of the IAAF World Championships results, Usain Bolt will be drawing curtains to a glorious career, which has seen him labelled as the greatest sprinter ever.
Aug 1, 2017
IAAF World Championships: Can this 21-year-old spoil Usain Bolt's farewell party?
Shastri better than Kumble? India coach's new tactic is doing wonders for Kohli & co.
Play
A former product of Barcelona's famed La Masia, 'Japanese Messi' Takefusa Kubo could very well follow Vinicius Junior in moving to Real Madrid.
Aug 1, 2017
Who is Takefusa Kubo? Meet Real Madrid's new transfer target from Japan
Pro Kabaddi 2017 live streaming: Watch Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha live on TV, online
Play
Jose Mourinho has finally secured his third signing of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United completing the high-profile addition of central midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.
Aug 1, 2017
Nemanja Matic feels great about joining Manchester United
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains