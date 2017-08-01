Sports News
Play
Virat Kohli has been doing wonderful job as India captain, but it is too early to compare him with MS Dhoni.
Aug 1, 2017
Ravi Shastri, stop it! Comparing Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni will not help India cricket
Play
Usain Bolt and Mo Farah, the two decorated Olympians, will bring an end to their glorious careers in London. All you need to know about the world meet, starting August 4.
Aug 1, 2017
IAAF World Championships 2017: Live streaming, TV coverage and full schedule
Play
Liverpool are undefeated in the pre-season, but Bayern Munich are a different breed altogether as they prepare for the Asia Cup encounter.
Aug 1, 2017
Audi Cup 2017 live streaming: Watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich on TV, Online
Play
The viral dating app company is ready to pay a whopping £12 million a year just to feature in the Manchester United jersey!
Aug 1, 2017
Swipe right for Pogba! Manchester United and Tinder app to join hands
Play
In recent times, heavily-linked players such as Barcleona's Neymar and RB Leipzig's Naby Keita have been involved in some form of bust-up with their team mates.
Aug 1, 2017
Ousmane Dembele does a Neymar: Barcelona target gets involved in training bust-up
Unheard and Ignored: India's Deaflympics athletes given a cold shoulder by Modi govt
Gautam Gambhir launches campaign to fight hunger
Play
Los Angeles and Paris set to join London as the only cities ever to host the Games - summer or winter - three times since the modern Olympics began more than a century ago.
Aug 1, 2017
Los Angeles set to host 2028 Olympic Games, clears 2024 hurdle for Paris
Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud: Real Madrid star gives testimony at Spanish court
3rd Test: England win big as Moeen Ali hat-trick demolishes South Africa
India U17 football team in Mexico: Matches, dates of FIFA World Cup warm-up tourney
Jon Jones at UFC 217: Brock Lesnar or Gustafsson at Madison Square Garden?
New Zealand Open badminton 2017: Live streaming information, TV coverage, full schedule
Play
If Barcleona fail to sign Philippe Coutinho in case Neymar leaves, Lionel Messi's club are looking at Mesut Ozil as an alternative.
Jul 31, 2017
Is Neymar playing foul? Here is why he wants Philippe Coutinho to ignore Barcelona
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains