Antonio Conte Defends Making Courtois Take A Penalty In Community Shield

Antonio Conte says he has no regrets about making Courtois take a penalty against Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6. With the match finishing 1-1, Arsenal eventually won the game on penalties after Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois skied the ball over the crossbar and Morata had his effort saved.  Aug 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Eight teams could win the Premier League

Arsene Wenger says up to eight teams could win the Premier League this season, after his side beat Chelsea on pentalies in the Community Sheild. Wenger is also hoping to carry the confidence of their win foward into the first game of the season, as the Gunners have lost on the opneing day of the Premiership in three of the last four seasons.   Aug 7, 2017
