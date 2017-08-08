Play
Manchester United will be the first to try and sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, admitted Jose Mourinho
Aug 8, 2017
Sports News
Mark your calendar! Dates, cities of FIFA U17 World Cup trophy tour in India
Barcelona are paying tribute to the Brazilian football team Chapecoense, who suffered a huge tragedy during the Colombia Plane Crash 2016.
Aug 7, 2017
Barcelona vs Chapecoense live streaming: Watch Joan Gamper Trophy 2017 match online
Darren Sammy-led stars eye revenge on Monday, August 7, after season-opening defeat to Trinbago.
Aug 7, 2017
Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Stars live streaming: Watch CPL 2017 on TV, online
India have already won the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka.
Aug 7, 2017
India coach Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli's team to break THIS record of Australia
Jose Mourinho could splash the cash on yet another defensive midfielder this summer, after snapping up Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.
Aug 7, 2017
Manchester United on verge of 4th signing: Who is Leander Dendoncker?
Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United's mega signing, has been picked by 48% of the Fantasy Premier League users so far, followed by Dele Alli.
Aug 7, 2017
Fantasy Premier League 2017 tips: Top buys, best bargain, must-haves for your squad
Sreesanth was arrested in 2013 over spot-fixing allegations. BCCI had remained stubborn about his life ban, despite him getting a clean chit from a Delhi trial court in 2015.
Aug 7, 2017
Sreesanth to feature in IPL 2018? Kerala HC orders BCCI to lift cricketer's life ban
Antonio Conte says he has no regrets about making Courtois take a penalty against Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6. With the match finishing 1-1, Arsenal eventually won the game on penalties after Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois skied the ball over the crossbar and Morata had his effort saved.
Aug 7, 2017
Antonio Conte Defends Making Courtois Take A Penalty In Community Shield
It is major missing happening for Kohli on the occasion of Rakhi as the India cricket team currently is in Colombo for their series against Sri Lanka.
Aug 7, 2017
Raksha Bandhan 2017: Rare photos of Virat Kohli and his sister Bhavna
Arsene Wenger says up to eight teams could win the Premier League this season, after his side beat Chelsea on pentalies in the Community Sheild. Wenger is also hoping to carry the confidence of their win foward into the first game of the season, as the Gunners have lost on the opneing day of the Premiership in three of the last four seasons.
Aug 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Eight teams could win the Premier League
Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud both bring a lot to Arsenal, but one striker is more productive
Aug 7, 2017
Danny Welbeck or Olivier Giroud: Who should Arsenal sell to Everton?
Washington Sundar sets TNPL on fire; IPL 2018 contract with CSK on the cards?
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's participation is uncertain against Manchester United as he has just started his training after being given an extended break.
Aug 7, 2017
Real Madrid vs Manchester United: Super Cup schedule, watch live, preview
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth get top 10 seeding at World Championships 2017
