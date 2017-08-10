Play
Nadal faces Del Potro-slayer Shapovalov in the third-round match on Thursday, August 10.
Aug 10, 2017
Sports News
UFC's 'Karate Hottie' Michelle Waterson went nude earlier this year for the ESPN Body Issue. Now Rose bares all for a campaign called 'Naked in 3 Words'.
Aug 10, 2017
Roger Federer has not lost a single match against David Ferrer in the ATP circuit, and it would take something special in the Rogers Cup from the Spaniard to break that duck.
Aug 10, 2017
Liverpool are chasing a host of players at the moment, but the summer transfer window shuts in less than a month. Can they make it on time?
Aug 10, 2017
Arsenal vs Leicester City will kick off the new season of the English Premier League. All you need to know about the match
Aug 10, 2017
India's medal hope Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the Men's javelin throw qualification. Watch out for the much-anticipated 200m final as well.
Aug 10, 2017
Should be blame Theo Walcott or the tattoo artist for this 'Om Namah Shivaya' tattoo blunder?
Aug 10, 2017
The final decision of India's participation in the Olympics will be decided by the BCCI.
Aug 10, 2017
Officials' apathy has come to light after 22-year-old national wrestler Vishal Kumar was electrocuted at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday, August 8.
Aug 10, 2017
Barcelona believes Philippe Coutinho is the perfect replacement for Neymar, but Liverpool continue to play hard ball
Aug 10, 2017
Trinbago Knight Riders have one of the best batting line-ups in SPL 2017 with Brendon McCullum leading the line, and Jamaica Tallawahs will depend on Pakistan's Imad Wasim and Mohammad Sami to stop the run flow.
Aug 9, 2017
