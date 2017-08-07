Play
The ABBA penalty shoot-out format is going to be used in all competitions in England this season, including the EFL Cup, EFL trophy and playoffs too.
Aug 7, 2017
Sports News
Early Arsenal team news for EPL opener: Latest on Ozil, Ramsey, Sanchez and Mertesacker
The Great Khali is 7 feet 1 inch tall, so it comes as no surprise when Virat Kohli is relatively dwarfed by the WWE wrestler in the image posted by the India cricketer.
Aug 7, 2017
'Chotu' Virat Kohli posts picture with WWE star The Great Khali, Twitter reacts
Asian Athletics champion Nirmala qualified for the semi-final of 400m on Sunday, August 6, despite not being able to better her personal best.
Aug 7, 2017
London Athletics Championships Day 4 live: Watch Nirmala Sheoran in 400m semi-final on TV, online
Philippe Coutinho is set to become a Barcelona player, despite Jurgen Klopp's denials
Aug 7, 2017
Klopp has egg on his face as Liverpool agree to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona
Ravindra Jadeja's suspension a good thing for India and Kuldeep Yadav
Arsenal, despite stars like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, looked a better team overall, especially in the second half.
Aug 6, 2017
Arsenal beat Chelsea to win Community Shield as Morata flops in new penalty format
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer start as top seeds as US Open 2017 preparations begin on Monday, August 7 at Montreal.
Aug 6, 2017
Rogers Cup tennis 2017: Live streaming information, TV listings, men's singles preview
Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt took his defeat graciously after losing against US athlete Justin Gatlin in the men's 100-meter race during the IAAF World Championships 2017. Bolts first defeat since 2011 shocked the partisan London crowd.
Aug 6, 2017
Bolt speaks after shocking Gatlin victory in London
Kohli has a golden opportunity to match Azhar's 3-0 thrashing of Sri Lanka in 1994
Skipper Kohli heaped praise on the wickeetkeeper, who was key to India's innings and 53-run win over the hosts in the second of the three-match Test series.
Aug 6, 2017
Colombo Test: Saha finds a big fan in Kohli as India crush Sri Lanka to take 2-0 lead
With Bolt having ended his 100m career with a Bronze at the London World Championships on Saturday, August 5, we take a look at four strong contenders who can dominate the event in the coming years.
Aug 6, 2017
Search for Usain Bolt's successor begins: De Grasse, Coleman among top contenders
Vijender Singh is yet to taste defeat as a pro boxer. China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali was his latest victim.
Aug 6, 2017
Here is why Vijender Singh is a success in pro boxing
Here is all you need to know about Community Shield 2017 including, where to watch, date and time of the London Derby.
Aug 6, 2017
Arsenal vs Chelsea Community Shield live streaming: Team news, where to watch live
While Women's 100m final will be the major attraction on Sunday, August 6, Indian athletes Gopi Thonakal and Siddhanth Thingalaya will also be in focus.
Aug 6, 2017
Watch Indian athletes in action at World Championships 2017 Day 3; Schedule, live streaming
