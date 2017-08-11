Sports News
This is when Zaheer Khan and Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge will get married
The BCCI are not really keen on lifting Sreesanth's life ban from cricket, despite the Kerala High Court order. This is why...
Aug 11, 2017
Get set for a BCCI vs Kerala High Court showdown over Sreesanth's life ban
Karaikudi Kaalai vs Trichy Warriors live streaming: Watch TNPL 2017 on TV, online
Roger Federer cannot take Bautista Agut lightly, especially after the Spaniard played brilliant tennis to beat Gael Monfils in his last match.
Aug 11, 2017
Roger Federer vs Bautista Agut live tennis streaming: Watch Rogers Cup live on TV, online
India will need to find a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja for the third Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele
Aug 11, 2017
Sri Lanka vs India 3rd Test team news and confirmed playing XI
Women's 200m final will be the main attraction on the third last day of the world meet in London.
Aug 11, 2017
London World Championships, Day 8 live: Watch women's 200m final on TV, online
India could be looking to providing rest to some of the senior pros and try young guns for the ODI, T20 series against Sri Lanka.
Aug 11, 2017
BCCI to announce India ODI, T20 squad for Sri Lanka on August 13
Davinder became the first Indian man to qualify for the final of javelin throw at a world meet. However, his road to London was filled with controversies. Read on to know more.
Aug 11, 2017
Who is Davinder Kang? Meet India's javelin throw sensation at World Championships
Despite Real Madrid having shown interest in signing Kylian Mbappe, PSG seems to have won the race to sign Monaco forward .
Aug 11, 2017
After Neymar, another PSG transfer could rock cash-rich Real Madrid, Manchester City
Arsenal will be without quite a few players, so will they have enough strength in depth to beat Leicester in the EPL?
Aug 11, 2017
Arsenal vs Leicester City team news and starting XI of Premier League opener
Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy had first rounds to forget, as Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner grabbed the lead at Quail Hollow
Aug 11, 2017
PGA Championship leaderboard: Spieth and McIlroy struggle in opening round
A major update on the Manchester United transfer scenario on August 10 suggests Mourinho has found success in getting what he has been asking for.
Aug 10, 2017
Serge Aurier to Manchester United confirmed? Quota of 4 signings looks done
Hotshot striker Robbie Keane recently joined ATK for ISL 2017. His Irish compatriot and star goalkeeper Shay Given now could give Indian football a try too.
Aug 10, 2017
Shay Given considering Indian Super League move; to join Robbie Keane at ATK?
CPL 2017 live streaming: Watch St Lucia Stars vs Barbados Tridents match on TV, online
