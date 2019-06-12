Former India physio John Gloster aroused the hopes of the Indian cricket fans saying that Shikhar Dhawan will probably play for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup and may also play the India Pakistan clash. Dhawan has injured his thumb and was speculated to be ruled out of the tournament, held in England and Wales. The Indian cricketer underwent precautionary scans due to a thumb injury he suffered during the match against Australia, on Sunday (June 11).

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Gloster stated that till now no replacement has been called, so it is positive, maybe the condition is improving.

He said, "The first positive is that no one has been called as a replacement so it must be improving. The second positive thing is that he batted throughout the innings with the injured thumb, maybe it is not that serious. We do not know whether it is a soft tissue injury or a fracture, if it is a soft tissue injury then Indian fans can hope to see him in action soon."

On asked about whether Dhawan can play the India Pakistan clash, Gloster said, "He injured his left thumb and he fields with preferably his right hand, so it is again positive."

"If it is a non-displaced fracture then there is a chance for him to play with the correct amount of taping and protection of the gloves for his batting and by providing him pain relief to ensure he gets through," he added.

He mentioned that proper diagnosis is required in these cases. Whether it involves the joint line itself or it is displacement. If it is undisplaced and a hairline, not connected to the joint line directly then it is a positive for the Indian team.

On asked when the final call will be taken he said, "A 48-hour window has been given to Dhawan if he improves then well and good otherwise the team will make a call."

The 33-year-old southpaw plays a major role in India's batting, especially in ICC events. On June 9, in the match against Australia, Dhawan, midway through his innings of 117 of 109 balls was hit by a rising delivery bowled by Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile and immediately he was in considerable pain but he showed resilience and continued batting. He was adjudged man of the match and India won the match by 36 runs.

India has won both the matches they have played so far in the World Cup and will face New Zealand on June 13. They will be hoping that Dhawan will feature in the playing XI for the much-awaited India Pakistan clash on June 16.