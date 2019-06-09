In the ongoing ICC 2019 World Cup match between India and Australia, the first battle has been won by the Indian team with their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma seeing off a testing spell of pace bowling from Australian new ball pair of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Rohit was also beneficiary of a dropped catch when he played a ball, casually, in the air towards square leg where the fielder tried to take a spectacular catch with one hand.

But apart from that, the two batsmen avoided taking any big risks and even the edges they got went well wide of the slips in position. The arrival of Nathan Coulter-Nile from one of the ends brought some relief for India as Shikhar Dhawan smashed him for three boundaries. With Australia relying mainly on Starc and Cummins to get them the breakthroughs, the lack of wickets in the first 10 overs could be a huge advantage for the men in blue.