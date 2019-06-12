Shikhar Dhawan's tweet after he was almost ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2019 has gone viral on social media platforms. Dhawan posted two pictures of getting treatment from the India team physio after his thumb injured from a rising bowl bowled by Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Above the images, the left-handed opener wrote four lines of a Shayari of Urdu poet and Bollywood musician Dr Rahat Indori.

Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...

Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...

Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...

Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain...#DrRahatIndori Ji pic.twitter.com/h5wzU2Yl4H — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 12, 2019

The lines of the Shayari basically mean that he lives his life and plays with courage and no one can stop him from doing this. The tweet came amid speculations that Dhawan might miss the World Cup. With this tweet, Dhawan might want to state that such injuries cannot stop him in his plight to World Cup success and that he will play in upcoming matches.

Indian cricket fans are ecstatic after seeing this tweet and are hoping that 'Gabbar' will be back before the match against Pakistan.

There are speculations that Rishabh Pant will be sent to replace Shikhar Dhawan in the UK but BCCI has not officially made any announced. Dhawan has been given a 48-hour period for improvement. So, after Dhawan's tweet, it will be interesting to see what happens in a couple of days.

India will face New Zealand on June 13 in their third fixture of the World Cup and will be facing Pakistan on June 16. Virat Kohli will be hoping to get Dhawan in the starting XI as the opener is in good form and scored 117 runs against Australia.