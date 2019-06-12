Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant who is speculated to join the Indian team in the UK to cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan is the topic of discussion on social media. His memes have gone viral on social media platforms referring to how much he has waited for the call of the Indian team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The 21-year-old batsman, who plays for Delhi Capitals, was not included in the 15-member squad for the World Cup. Experienced campaigner Dinesh Kartik was selected instead of him which triggered mixed reactions from experts and fans. He had scored 488 runs in 16 matches of the IPL including three half-centuries. But the team management felt he is not ready for the World Cup. His performance for India is not that good though, he has played five ODIs scoring 93 runs at an average of 23.25.

Moments after Pant's name surfaced as a probable replacement of Shikhar Dhawan, social media website Twitter flooded with memes of him.

Memes like, "Why do you think I came all this way?" which is a famous dialogue from popular HBO TV series, referring to Pant went viral on Twitter. Another meme featuring an image of Akshay Kumar read, " Pant waiting for BCCI call". While another meme had Pant's face put on a picture of the movie 'Hum Sath Sath Hain' saying the dialogues "ye sach hai ki bhagwan hai (it's true that God exists)", which is from the same movie.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly mentioned that Rishabh Pant should be sent as a replacement of Shikhar Dhawan. Pant is yet to be named as a replacement for Dhawan as the BCCI is still hopeful that the Indian opener will recover from his injury and has given him 48 hours for improvement.

India will be facing New Zealand on June 13 and Pakistan on June 16.