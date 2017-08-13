Play
Two of the most consistent stars this season -- Federer and Zverev -- will meet in the final in Montreal on Sunday, August 13.
Sports News
Middle-distance finals and 4x400m finals are main attractions on the final day of the ongoing world meet in London.
London World Championships Day 10 live: Watch 4x400m relay, Caster Semenya final on TV, online
Hardik Pandya brought his A game as he smashed his maiden ton in 86 balls, which included seven sixes against Sri Lanka. He has all the ingredients to become a top cricketer in all formats.
Can big six-hitter Hardik Pandya become the new MS Dhoni of India?
Hardik Pandya hits maiden Test ton, smashes record-breaking 26 runs in an over
India's killer wires: After wrestler, now national-level bodybuilder electrocuted in Delhi
All eyes will be on Manchester United new signing Romelu Lukaku and West Ham's Javier Hernandez, with both known for their goal-scoring ability.
Watch Manchester United vs West Ham live: Premier League 2017 live streaming, score
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen on making the fourth signing of the summer and with a winger being his priority, they have turned their focus on Federico Chiesa.
No Ivan Perisic? Manchester United set to challenge Chelsea for Italian prodigy
Watch Video: Usain Bolt falls with injury in last career race; fans devastated
Davinder Singh disappoints in dramatic Javelin Throw final at London World Championships
Bookies arrested from Delhi after betting in Tamil Nadu Premier League match
Mohamed Salah impressed on debut as Liverpool and Watford played out a thrilling 3-3 draw
Coutinho don't go! Salah shines but Liverpool drop points against Watford
India failed to capitalise on a great opening partnership as Sri Lanka finally showed some fight with the ball
Sri Lanka vs India 3rd Test score: SL fight back after Dhawan century
Davinder's Javelin Throw final will begin at 12.45 am IST on Sunday. Check out how to watch the event live.
Davinder Singh Javelin Throw final live streaming, start time: Watch World Championships on TV, online
After winning bronze in the 100m race, Jamaican legend Usain Bolt has one last shot to get the gold medal at the World Championships 2017 on Saturday.
Usain Bolt 4x100m relay final live streaming: India time, TV info - London 2017 World Championships
Federer will feature in his first Canadian Open semi-final since 2014. He takes on unseeded Netherland player Haase on Saturday, August 12.
Roger Federer vs Robin Haase semi-final live streaming: Watch Rogers Cup 2017 on TV, online
