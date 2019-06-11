The England weather, that notorious weather has arrived and just as the World Cup was beginning to heat up, it has started acting as a damp squib. Two matches have already been called off, there have been interventions, there have been delays and now there is a bleak forecast staring in the face of the administrators.

The match between West Indies and South Africa could barely last eight overs, the umpires called off the match, incessant rains could well force the fixture between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to be called off and the forecast for the entire week is absolutely dour.

Heavy rain threatens to play spoilsport when India face New Zealand in their next World Cup game at Trent Bridge on Thursday. However, as per weather forecast, the rain is likely to subside by lunchtime on Thursday which means at least a curtailed game remains a possibility.

There have been showers across United Kingdom for the past two days and as per the local Met department, it will not subside and they have also issued a warning for the residents.

'Yellow warning for rain has been issued'

"A Yellow Warning for rain is in force in the Nottingham area for most of this week," local website 'Nottingham post' reported.

The Met office's warning on its website covered a large area of England, including Birmingham, Peterborough and Newcastle.

"There is a chance that heavy prolonged rain could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport," the report further said.

However, the same report also mentions that the rain might subside at around lunchtime on Thursday which increases the hopes of a curtailed match between India and New Zealand.

"That lighter rain is expected to finally come to an end at about lunchtime on Thursday. The maximum temperatures will be around 13 degrees Celsius and minimum overnight temperatures will be around 10 or 11 degrees Celsius," the website reported.

India have got off to a great start as Virat Kohli's side got the better of South Africa and Australia in the first two games. However, their mood will be dampened as opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for a minimum of three weeks owing to a thumb injury.

They will take on New Zealand on Thursday, followed by the big clash against Pakistan on Sunday. If the weather department is to be believed, both these matches could possibly see interventions by rain and this could have an effect on the points table.