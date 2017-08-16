Play
Real Madrid are favourites to win their 10th Spanish Super Cup with a 3-1 first leg lead, but Barcelona cannot be taken lightly especially with Messi and Suarez in the mix.
Aug 16, 2017
After Coutinho put in a transfer request, Barcelona are expected to come with a third offer, which could seal the deal. Or will FSG remain firm and keep the Brazilian?
Aug 16, 2017
Is Ivan Rakitic set to join Liverpool if Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona ?
This is the final episode of WWE SmackDown Live before SummerSlam 2017, scheduled for August 20.
Aug 15, 2017
John Cena vs Jinder Mahal live streaming: Watch WWE SmackDown live on TV, online
Sreesanth plays cricket match in Kerala on India's Independence Day 2017
The Indian Super League side made a huge announcement on India's Independence Day. The two stars have already played under Meulensteen at Manchester United.
Aug 15, 2017
Berbatov, Wes Brown to bring Manchester United memories at Kerala Blasters
The news of Georgina Rodriguez getting pregnant has reportedly left her mom and dad fuming. Cristiano's fourth child is expected this October.
Aug 15, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez loses support of her parents
Rafael Nadal has achieved the World Number 1 in tennis only on three occasions in his career. Can he enter 2018 as the numero uno now?
Aug 15, 2017
The King returns: Rafael Nadal needs immense grit to consolidate his World No 1 spot
Indian players gathered together and sung the national anthem in Kandy, Sri Lanka to celebrate Independence Day 2017.
Aug 15, 2017
Independence Day 2017: Here is how Virat Kohli and co. celebrated India's historic day
Hoffenheim will look to take advantage of their strength at set-pieces, where Liverpool have always been found wanting.
Aug 15, 2017
Hoffenheim vs Liverpool live streaming: Watch Champions League Playoff live on TV, Online
The BCCI wants India to be a fit cricket playing nation, and is planning to include some fitness parameters to select the national team in the future.
Aug 15, 2017
Be it Dhoni, Kohli or anyone, unfit players will not be considered for India selection
Philippe Coutinho has already handed in a transfer request, and it remains to be seen if Barcelona will still go for the Brazilian if the Dembele deal gets finalised.
Aug 15, 2017
Are Barcelona giving up on Coutinho? Spanish club agree fee for Ousmane Dembele
Yuvraj Singh: Time for another comeback or just retirement?
Barcelona are returning with a vicious third bid for Coutinho, who will not be travelling with Liverpool to Hoffenheim for a Champions League qualifier.
Aug 14, 2017
Coutinho out of Liverpool squad, Barcelona sign Paulinho: Latest transfer updates
Team India wrapped the third and final Test inside three days to complete their first ever series whitewash overseas.
Aug 14, 2017
Virat Kohli reveals how Sri Lanka cricket can comeback after a crushing 3-0 defeat
Independence Day 2017: India's top 8 victories in cricket in 70 years since winning freedom
